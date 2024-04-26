Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Scenic Eclipse II Makes Maiden Call to Gladstone

Docked in gladstone

On Thursday, April 25, the Port of Gladstone welcomed the Scenic Eclipse II for its inaugural visit during its Chairman’s Voyage itinerary along Australia’s East Coast. 

The ship docked at the Gladstone Ports Corporation’s (GPC) East Shores Precinct Cruise Terminal.

Scenic Eclipse iI’s visit coincided with ANZAC, the national day of commemoration of Australia and New Zealand for victims of war. Passengers were taken to a VIP area for the  Day Dawn Service, commencing at 5.30 am at Anzac Park.

The ship’s next port of all is Percy Islands, followed by Airlie Beach, Magnetic Island and Willis Island before the journey ends in Cairns on April 30.

The newest addition to The Scenic roup’s Discovery Yacht fleet, the Scenic Eclipse II carries 228 passengers and 176 crew. It recently arrived in Australia for a two-year season of sailings. Guests will explore the Queensland coastline, including the Great Barrier Reef and its islands, the Northern Territory and Kimberley region, and the coast of Western Australia in 2025. 

 

