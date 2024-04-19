Scenic Eclipse II Arrives in Australia for Inaugural Oceania Voyages

The Scenic Eclipse II has officially arrived in Australia, marking a grand entrance into Sydney Harbor this morning, according to a press release.

The 228-guest will embark on a two-year series of voyages in the Oceania region, the company said.

The arrival of Scenic Eclipse II in Sydney Harbour was a significant event for the Australian-founded Scenic Group, as the ship made its first port of call in Newcastle on April 22, the city where Scenic was established 38 years ago.

After its showcase in Sydney, Scenic Eclipse II will set sail on its inaugural Australian journey, the first in a series of discovery voyages spanning from 2024 to early 2026. The itineraries will cover the Queensland coastline, including the Great Barrier Reef and its islands, the Northern Territory and Kimberley region, and the coast of Western Australia in 2025. Adventurous guests can also experience the South Pacific, South East Asia, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, remote East Antarctica, and the Ross Sea region.

Glen Moroney, Chairman and Founder of Scenic Group, said: “As an Australian-founded company, we are proud to set the global benchmark for ultra-luxury yacht cruising. Scenic Eclipse II represents our commitment to continuous innovation and creating exceptional life-changing experiences. The Scenic Group team greatly appreciates the support of our travel partners and our valued guests from around the world. We look forward to welcoming Scenic Eclipse II in Newcastle, many ports along the East Coast and Top End of Australia, then continuing our journey across the Oceania region for this two-year season.”