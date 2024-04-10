Scenic Announces Enhancements for Scenic Eclipse Ships

Scenic Group announced a large investment in enhancements for its Discovery Yachts, the Scenic Eclipse and Scenic Eclipse II.

According to a press release, the Scenic Eclipse will enter drydock in April to bring several innovations that debuted on the Scenic Eclipse II, including its Senses Spa, as well as updates to outdoor dining venues.

Additionally, the Scenic Eclipse II will introduce a custom-designed Scenic Neptune II submersible and four SEABOBs, allowing guests to explore the ocean’s depths and coral reefs.

“Our collaboration with Triton Submarines on the custom design of our new submersible reflects our commitment to continuous innovation and leading the way in ultra-luxury yacht cruising,” said Jason Flesher, director of discovery operations for Scenic Group. “The clarity of the acrylic hull once submerged is such that you feel at one with the water. Encountering the vibrant marine life of the South Pacific and Australia’s Great Barrier Reef within Scenic Neptune II will create memories to last a lifetime.”

In addition to Scenic Eclipse and Scenic Eclipse II updates, Scenic Group announced a design update to 18 Scenic and Emerald Cruises river ships to update the ships’ main decks and introduce modern furniture.

“These significant announcements made by Scenic Group showcase the brands’ strength, agility, pioneering spirit and robust market presence,” said Nichola Absalom, managing director of sales and marketing, Scenic UK. “This week also marks the 10th anniversary for Emerald Cruises; the high-profile launch of a new luxury yacht is a testament to a decade of innovation and industry excellence, with the promise of an even more dynamic decade ahead.”