Royal Caribbean to Make First Calls to Vanilla Islands

Royal Caribbean International will make a series of inaugural visits to Vanilla Islands with the Serenade of the Seas in May, according to a press release.

The Serenade of the Seas is scheduled to visit four islands: Seychelles (May 14); Madagascar (May 17); Mauritius (May 19); and Reunion (May 20).

Pascal Viroleau, chief executive officer of Vanilla Islands Organisation, said that this visit promises to inaugurate a new era of travel and discovery for the region.

“Royal Caribbean is cruising for the first time in our seas. It will come in May,” Viroleau told Cruise Industry News. “We hope that the calls will satisfy both the company and the passengers and then they could deploy a more consistent program.”