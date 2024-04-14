Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Royal Caribbean to Make First Calls to Vanilla Islands

Serenade of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International will make a series of inaugural visits to Vanilla Islands with the Serenade of the Seas in May, according to a press release.

The Serenade of the Seas is scheduled to visit four islands: Seychelles (May 14); Madagascar (May 17); Mauritius (May 19); and Reunion (May 20).

Pascal Viroleau, chief executive officer of Vanilla Islands Organisation, said that this visit promises to inaugurate a new era of travel and discovery for the region. 

“Royal Caribbean is cruising for the first time in our seas. It will come in May,” Viroleau told Cruise Industry News. “We hope that the calls will satisfy both the company and the passengers and then they could deploy a more consistent program.”

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

ABInBev
EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

54 Ships | 122,002 Berths | $36 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.