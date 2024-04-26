Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Royal Caribbean Pleased with Return to ‘High-Yielding’ China

Ovation of the Seas in Tianjin

With the Spectrum of the Seas back in Shanghai, China for Royal Caribbean International, the company is ready to double capacity next year with the Ovation of the Seas sailing from Tianjin.

Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, said the company was pleased with the bookings for the Spectrum, which led to the decision to add a second ship in 2025.

“And of course, Ovation, both in Alaska and Australia, is perfectly suited for the China market in terms of its geographical positioning. One will be in Tianjin, which we’ve operated out of many years before the pandemic. And of course, Shanghai, which are both great markets for us.”

Of note, Bayley said that onboard spend in China was looking good.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

54 Ships | 122,002 Berths | $36 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.