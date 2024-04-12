Royal Caribbean Installs Listen Technologies’ Audio Solution on Icon

Royal Caribbean International has installed Listen Technologies’ assistive audio solution on the Icon of the Seas, according to a company statement.

Listen EVERYWHERE is an audio over Wi-Fi assistive listening solution that allows users to stream venue audio directly to their smartphones and smart devices.

With the Listen EVERYWHERE app, available for free download, guests onboard can connect to the ship’s Wi-Fi network and stream audio to their personal devices.

Travelers with Bluetooth-enabled hearing aids or cochlear implants can stream the audio directly from their smartphones to their hearing devices.

“Royal Caribbean is renowned for providing outstanding guest experiences with the latest technologies and services that raise the bar on travel and offer next-level vacations,” said Kasey Kaumans, Regional Sales Manager, Listen Technologies. “Listen Technologies is proud to have Royal Caribbean select our audio over Wi-Fi assistive listening solution to offer guests exceptional hearing and engagement experiences onboard its ships.”