Royal Caribbean Group Sourcing 80% of Guests From North America

Royal Caribbean fleet

The world’s second largest cruise company is seeing the most robust demand in North America, according to Jason Liberty, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, speaking on the company’s first quarter earnings call on Thursday.

“North America continues to be extremely robust where approximately 80% of this year’s guests are sourced,” he saud.

“This strength, in combination with the incredible perfect day at CocoCay, has resulted in strong yield growth for our Caribbean sailings. European bookings are outpacing last year’s levels at higher prices and Alaska has been performing particularly well with year-over-year yield growth.”

 

