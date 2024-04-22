Royal Caribbean: 6.8% Reduction in Carbon Intensity

Royal Caribbean Group has released its annual Seastainability Report, outlining milestones the company reached on its mission to deliver the best vacation experiences responsibly, according to a statement.

Driven by its SEA the Future initiative, the company has advanced its commitment to sustain the planet, energize communities, and accelerate innovation.

In 2023, Royal Caribbean Group made significant progress toward its net zero vision including achieving more than half of the company’s carbon intensity reduction target, completing successful biofuel trials across Europe and introducing the maritime industry’s first waste-to-energy system onboard a ship, the company said.

“I am proud to share the encouraging results from our SEA the Future efforts in our annual Seastainability Report and our first Community Impact Report, which underscore the strength of our commitment to the environment, the communities we visit, and our people,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. “Marking the halfway point to our carbon intensity target is a key milestone that builds on our history of innovation and collaboration as we continue driving forward solutions that advance the industry’s net zero future.”

Sustaining the Planet

6.8% reduction in carbon intensity, reaching more than half of its double-digit carbon intensity reduction target

An expanded energy portfolio following successful biofuel trials which confirmed that “drop in” percentages of the alternative fuel can be used without needing to modify engines or impact onboard technical systems

Increased local sourcing globally, reducing miles traveled by 37% — supporting not only the communities it visits, but also reducing its Scope 3 emissions in certain regions

Helped protect marine species through Shellbank, an innovative genetic technology program, that matches DNA for critically endangered sea turtles to known locations in order to determine priority conservation sites and prevent illegal harvesting

Energizing Communities

Launched Royal Caribbean International’s Artist Discovery Program, prominently showcasing up-and-coming local Caribbean artists on board the company’s newest ship Icon of the Seas

Designed unique trainings for Bahamian entrepreneurs participating in the Small Business Development Centre’s (SBDC) Royal Caribbean Kickstarter Programme, created to empower local tourism-related businesses

Introduced first accessible Star Class suite on Royal Caribbean International’s Icon of the Seas

Accelerating Innovation