Riverside Luxury Cruises Announces New 2025 Voyages

Riverside Luxury Cruises announced new 2025 sailings, featuring more than 170 departures and 52 distinct itineraries, according to a press release.

New for 2025 are itineraries that combine cruises aboard the Riverside Debussy and Riverside Ravel for extended vacations, ranging up to 19 nights, exploring the Rhine and Rhône rivers, respectively.

The Riverside Debussy will also cruise the Main and Moselle rivers and join the Riverside Mozart on the Danube River.

“No other line delivers Europe like Riverside Luxury Cruises,” said Jen Halboth, CEO of the luxury river line. “Our 2025 portfolio delivers more opportunities for luxury travellers to delight in the adventure of exploring new destinations, while being pampered with exceptional cuisine, high-touch service, and spa. These are all aboard Riverside’s most spacious and beautiful fleet cruising the rivers of Europe.”

The Riverside Debussy will begin her second year of service on April 2 with a seven-night sailing during the prime of tulip-blooming season in the Dutch countryside. The voyage sails roundtrip from Amsterdam, The Netherlands, and visits Arnhem, Nijmegen, Antwerp, Gent, Middleburg, Veere, Dordrecht, and Rotterdam.

In mid-September, the Riverside Debussy will combine the Rhine and Main rivers on a seven-night cruise from Amsterdam to Nuremburg.

The Riverside Ravel and Riverside Mozart will kick off on April 10 and 17, respectively. The Riverside Ravel will operate a three-night trip from Lyon to Avignon, with visits to Viviers, Tarascon and Arles, while the Riverside Mozart brings guests on an Easter voyage on the Danube River from Passau, Germany, to Budapest, Hungary. Guests will visit Ybbs, Melk, and Bratislava, Slovakia, and observe Easter Sunday in Vienna, Austria.

The Riverside Mozart will offer a variety of three- to seven-night itineraries mostly between Passau and Budapest, exploring Bavarian, Austrian, Slovakian and Hungarian cities and towns.

The Riverside Ravel will operate itineraries ranging from four to seven nights on France’s Rhône River between Lyon and Avignon, with visits at Arles, Viviers, Tain L’Hermitage, and Chateauneuf-du-Pape, Tarascon, Port St. Louis and Vienne.