Ritz-Carlton Expanding Its Reach

Depending on how it’s measured, The Ritz-Carlton companies have more than a century of hospitality experience, including some two restaurants on early 20th Century ocean liners.

In summer 2024, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection launches its second ultra-luxury vessel, joining the 2023-launched Evrima.

CEO Jim Murren said the cruise line has built on its strategic partnerships and internal expertise to craft a product worthy of expanding on with the new ship.

“This is an exciting chapter for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, and I am honored to be a part of a journey that holds incredible potential for creating lasting value for our guests and continues to shape the future of luxury travel,” Murren said. “Our success is driven by a collective team of talented and passionate individuals. With a strong leadership team in place, coupled with the invaluable support of our partner at Marriott and our dedicated shareholders, we are strategically positioned for long-term success and growth.

The Ilma, Ritz-Carlton’s new 46,750-ton, 448-passenger vessel, debuts from Monte Carlo Sept. 2 on a slow-paced seven-night cruise to Rome. A full day in San Tropez, Canne, Bastia, and Sardinia may be outshone by an overnight call in Livorno where guests can wander the hilltop vineyards or take day trips to Florence.

The Ilma continues to sail from Rome, Athens, and Barcelona until autumn when she repositions to Puerto Rico and Fort Lauderdale. The Ilama sails from San Juan and Barbados through late March 2025 before sailing to Lisbon via Fort Lauderdale. She sails the Mediterranean through June before heading north, first to Portsmouth, England, then Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Oslo and eventually Reykjavik in August.

By September, she’s back in Rome via Lisbon and Barcelona for Mediterranean cruising through October.

Evrima & Luminara

The 298-passenger Evrima spends its second summer in the Mediterranean, then in late October sails for warm weather in the Caribbean via the Canary Islands.

Winter has the Evrima sailing from Barbados, Curaçao, San Juan and Fort Lauderdale. In April she repositions from Florida to the Mediterranean, first Lisbon then Barcelona.

Spring and summer 2025 finds her on deep central-Med dives from Venice and Athens. On Halloween, the Evrima departs Barcelona on a 13-night cruise to San Juan with nine sea days and two calls, Gibraltar and Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

The 452-passenger, 46,750-ton Luminara debuts from Rome on July 31, 2025 on a seven-night itinerary that, like Ilma’s debut, overnight’s in Livorno.

August and early September anchors in Taormina, Amalfi, Sorrento, Portofino, Monte Carlo, Cannes, Saint Tropez, Collioure, and Milos, also calling in Valletta, Siracusa, Mahón, Mallorca, and Chania.

In September she sails seven-night Greek isle and Turkish voyages from Athens