Resorts World One Undergoes Drydock in China

The Resorts World One recently left a shipyard in China after undergoing regular maintenance. As part of the work, the 1999-built ship spent five days in YiuLian Dockyardsd in Shenzhen, starting on April 7, 2024.

Operated by Resorts World Cruises, the cruise ship underwent a series of services, including hull exterior painting, lifeboat landing maintenance and general inspection.

The Resorts World One also received engine maintenance, in addition to class work and upgrades to its public areas and staterooms.

“The collaboration with Yiu Lian Shipyard has been nothing short of extraordinary, reflecting the high standards and technical expertise required for such intricate work,” said a statement from Resorts World Cruises. “The partnership is a testament to our confidence in the shipyard’s ability to meet and exceed the demanding requirements of cruise ship repairs. We are not only content with the current project’s progress but also excited about the potential for long-term collaboration.”

According to local media, this was the first time that the Resorts World One used a drydock in China.

Acquired by Resorts World Cruises last year, the 1,804-guest ship had last visited a shipyard in Singapore in early 2023.

Following the work in China, the Resorts World One returned to Hong Kong to resume its regular schedule of short cruises departing from the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal.

The program runs through late May and includes two-night cruises to nowhere, as well as two- and three-night itineraries to Mainland China and five-night cruises to Vietnam and Japan.

Among the ports of call being visited are Sanya, Nha Trang, Da Nang, Halong Bay, Naha, Miyakojima and Ishigaki.

Before returning to Hong Kong later this year, the Resorts World One is also set to offer cruises departing from Singapore, Indonesia and Taiwan.

Originally in service for Star Cruises as the SuperStar Virgo, the 76,800-ton cruise ship was built in Germany by the Meyer Werft shipyard.

Before joining Resorts World Cruises in 2023, the ship also sailed for Dream Cruises and the Explorer Dream.

Along with its sister ship SuperStar Leo, which is now in service for Norwegian Cruise Line as the Norwegian Spirit, the vessel was one of the first modern cruise ships custom-designed to serve the Asian market.

Controlled by the Lim family, who owned and operated Genting Cruise Lines in the past, Resorts World Cruises is part of the Resorts World hotel and casino group.