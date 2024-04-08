Regent Launches ‘Sail Into Savings’ Offer

Regent Seven Seas Cruise, launched its Sail Into Savings promotion, featuring up to 30 percent off cruise fares on select sailings to Alaska and Europe in 2024, according to a press release.

The offer runs from April 8 to 22, 2024, and is applicable on 22 voyages ranging from seven to 20 nights, Sail Into Savings offer is also combinable with Regent’s Upgrade and Explore More promotion where guests receive a free 2-Category Suite Upgrade and $500 shipboard credit per suite.

“We are delighted to introduce Sail Into Savings, offering our guests an exceptional opportunity to experience the unparalleled luxury of a Regent voyage at an incredible value thanks to our all-inclusive offering,” said Andrea DeMarco, president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “With this exclusive offer, travelers can delve into the unrivaled Regent experience while exploring breathtaking destinations across the globe. Whether it’s the majestic glaciers of Alaska or the charming streets of Europe, each port of call offers a unique and enriching experience.”

Sail Into Savings is available exclusively for Veranda Suites aboard all six ships. Destinations include Athens (Piraeus), Greece; Lisbon, Portugal; Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy; Istanbul, Turkey; and London (Southampton), England.