Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Queen Anne Sets Sail for Southampton Ahead of Maiden Voyage

Queen Anne

Cunard’s newest ship, the Queen Anne, set sail for her homeport of Southampton ahead of its maiden voyage departing May 3. 

The ship was delivered during a traditional handover ceremony at the Fincantieri Marghera shipyard in Venice on Friday, April 19 and is expected to arrive in Southampton on April 30. 

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Katie McAlister, president of Cunard, said: “We are immensely proud of Queen Anne. Not only does she reflect the Cunard distinctive style on the outside, the inside perfectly echoes the brand heritage with reimagined, elegant spaces and designs. We can’t wait to welcome guests on board for her maiden voyage on May 3 .”

Queen Anne’s inaugural seven-night voyage sails roundtrip from Southampton, visiting La Coruna, Lisbon. 

 

 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

54 Ships | 122,002 Berths | $36 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.