Queen Anne Sets Sail for Southampton Ahead of Maiden Voyage

Cunard’s newest ship, the Queen Anne, set sail for her homeport of Southampton ahead of its maiden voyage departing May 3.

The ship was delivered during a traditional handover ceremony at the Fincantieri Marghera shipyard in Venice on Friday, April 19 and is expected to arrive in Southampton on April 30.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Katie McAlister, president of Cunard, said: “We are immensely proud of Queen Anne. Not only does she reflect the Cunard distinctive style on the outside, the inside perfectly echoes the brand heritage with reimagined, elegant spaces and designs. We can’t wait to welcome guests on board for her maiden voyage on May 3 .”

Queen Anne’s inaugural seven-night voyage sails roundtrip from Southampton, visiting La Coruna, Lisbon.