Princess Cruises Unveils Exclusive New Sanctuary Collection

Princess Cruises announced an exclusive Sanctuary Collection aboard the Sun Princess, which is sailing now, and the Star Princess to debut in 2025.

Guests reserving in the Sanctuary Collection enjoy exclusive access to the ship’s top-deck retreat area and high-end amenities such as exclusive private dining and relaxation areas and the Princess Premier bundle.

“Our new Sanctuary Collection offers guests those ultra-private, tucked away spaces that rival any high-end resort and surpasses the offerings of comparable cruise lines featuring similar ship-within-a-ship amenities,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “With spacious and well-appointed accommodations, along with an array of premium extras and its exclusivity, our new Sanctuary Collection delivers the ultimate in access and indulgence to deliver an unparalleled experience.”

On the Sun Princess, the top-deck Sanctuary Club is now reserved exclusively for Sanctuary Collection guests who access the private entry via their Princess Medallion. In the adults-only area, guests will find lounge furniture, private cabanas, a pool and jacuzzi, refreshing beverages and more. The Club also features exclusive programming, including sunrise yoga classes and sail-away receptions.

Other Sanctuary Collection amenities include priority specialty restaurant reservations and premium stateroom amenities.

The new Sanctuary Collection aboard the Sun Princess includes three levels of stateroom types: Signature Collection Suites, Mini Suites and Premium Deluxe Balconies.

Sanctuary Collection staterooms on the Sun Princess and Star Princess open for sale on April 23. Guests who book as of April 23, 2024 and reserve Sanctuary Collection staterooms on either ship will enjoy extra amenities at no additional cost, excluding the premier bundle.