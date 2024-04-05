Princess and Brightline Unveil New ‘Rail & Sail’ Program

Princess Cruises and Brightline have joined forces to introduce the innovative Rail & Sail program, offering guests swift and hassle-free access to Princess cruise ships departing from two popular Florida homeports – Fort Lauderdale and Orlando (Port Canaveral), according to a news statement.

The announcement also included the debut of a train with four custom-designed cars adorned with Princess’ iconic Love Boat branding, complete with its signature seawitch logo and depictions of popular ports of call. Princess’ branding will also be featured within Brightline’s five terminals throughout Florida.

Also announced was a value-added luggage express service offering guests the ultimate convenience as their bags are checked at their Brightline station and are waiting for them securely in their stateroom upon arrival to the ship.

Princess guests can also enjoy special discounts of up to 15% when booking Smart and Premium Rail & Sail packages through Brightline’s web site, according to a press release.

And for a limited time only, guests who book a Princess cruise through May 5 will receive a Brightline credit of up to $150 per person for its signature Smart and Premium class service based on stateroom type.

“A Princess cruise is already the best value in travel and this new partnership with Brightline makes it even easier and more enjoyable to sail with us from the top-rated ports in South and Central Florida,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “Our guests can just sit back, relax, and let us do the rest, including delivering their luggage directly to their stateroom.”

“Brightline has been connecting travelers to South Florida ports since we began operations in 2018 and cruisers from the beginning have found our train to be the easiest way to start their vacation,” said Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline. “Today’s partnership with Princess Cruises and this train wrap with the iconic Love Boat branding is yet another example of the connection between cruisers and Brightline.”