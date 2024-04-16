Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Port of Galveston Wins Award for $53 Million Cruise Terminal Project

Galveston Cruise Ship

The Houston Business Journal (HBJ) honored the Galveston Wharves with the 2024 Landmark Award for its $53 million Cruise Terminal 25 renovation and expansion project.

The port won in the publication’s Special Projects category which recognizes the best real estate projects in the greater Houston region, the port said in a statement. The annual ceremony was held in Houston on April 11, with over 500 attendees.

The project, completed in 2023, included berth and mooring updates, the addition of a second boarding bridge, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility that meets new federal standards and an interior redesign.

 Terminal project partners included tenant Carnival Cruise Line, general contractor Hensel Phelps, architect Bermello Ajamil & Partners and Texas Gulf Construction Co.

 

