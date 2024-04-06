Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Port of Cork Marks 2024 Cruise Start, Expecting Big Year

Ambition in Cork

The Port of Cork Company (PoCC) announced the official start of the 2024 cruise season with the arrival of Ambassador Cruise Line’s Ambition on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

The Ambition arrives on its maiden voyage to Cork Harbour, as part of its 12-day Easter British Isles Discovery cruise. As per tradition, a plaque exchange took place onboard between the captain of the ship and Port of Cork Company representatives.

The port’s 2024 schedule indicates a 10 percent increase in ship visits this year with 103 cruise calls scheduled between April and November 2024. Additionally, 24 cruise liners are expected to visit Bantry Bay Harbour this year, up from nine cruise ships last year.

Conor Mowlds, chief commercial officer at the Port of Cork Company and chairperson of Cruise Ireland, said: “The official start of the 2024 cruise season marks an exciting time for Cork. We are thrilled to welcome the Ambition for the first time to the port and look forward to many other maiden calls this year. We hope all passengers and crew enjoy their experience. The surge in cruise calls this year reflects the collaborative efforts between the Port of Cork and our local partners, demonstrating our commitment to delivering exceptional services and experiences for local visitors, passengers and crew.”

Captain of the Ambition, Oleksii Varyvoda, said: “It’s a pleasure to dock in picturesque Cobh for the first time and experience the warm welcome of this charming town. My fellow crew and passengers look forward to exploring the local cultural sights and experiencing the hospitality of Cork City and County while on this short visit.”

 Toddy Stafford, president of Cobh and Harbour Chamber, said: “The official start of the cruise season is always an exciting time. Each visiting vessel offers invaluable economic benefit to Cobh and the wider region. Tourism is now the new big industry here – the footfall from visiting vessels and visitors to the town is enormous and offers a boost to the local traders and community. We are deeply indebted to the Port of Cork to make sure the cruise liners come in and we are delighted to collaborate closely to help maximize the impact on the local economy.”

