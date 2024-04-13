Per Berth Prices Rise for Oceania and Regent Newbuilds

Preliminary pricing for the new Oceania and Regent newbuilds shows that cruise ship construction costs are up.

Oceania’s new ship class, known as Ocean Next II, list an initial contract price of 905 million euro, or $982 million. Deliveries are set for 2027 and 2029, according to a U.S. SEC filing from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

Regent’s new ship class, known as Davinci, list an initial contract price of 816 million euro, or $886 million. Ship delivery dates are scheduled for 2026 and 2029.

How does this compare?

Oceania’s Allura debuts in 2025 at an estimated cost of $660 million for 1,200 berths, or approximately $550,000 per berth. The new ships, at 1,450 berths, come in at $677,241 per berth, representing a 20 percent uptick in the per berth price.

For Regent, the 2023-delivered Regent Seven Seas Grandeur came in at an estimated $545 million for 750 guests, or $726,666 per berth. The new ships are 850 guests, with a preliminary cost of $1,042,353 per berth.