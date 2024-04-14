OSM Thome and Ship Management Group Sign LOI

OSM Thome and Ship Management Group signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to begin their strategic collaboration in the cruise sector, according to a press release.

Under this LOI, OSM Thome and SMG have agreed to explore collaborative opportunities in the cruise industry, including technical management, crewing, travel, insurance, project management and procurement services.

“This strategic alliance with SMG represents an important step in OSM Thome’s commitment to expanding our service offerings into the Cruise sectors,” said Finn Amund Norbye, CEO of OSM Thome. “Together, we are set to introduce a new paradigm in maritime management, blending our robust capabilities with SMG’s innovative approaches to cater to niche markets effectively.”

Jim Barreiro de Leon, founder and CEO of SMG, said: “Joining forces with OSM Thome aligns perfectly with our vision to redefine passenger ship management. Our collaboration will not only enhance our service spectrum but also foster a culture of innovation and excellence in the maritime industry.”