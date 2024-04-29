Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Osaka Welcomes Three Maiden Calls

Royal Princess in Osaka

The Port of Osaka welcomed three inaugural visits in April, including from Oceania’s Riviera, Princess Cruises’ Royal Princess and Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas.

The Oceania Riviera arrived on April 15 while the Serenade of the Seas arrived the next day, on April 16.

The Royal Princess made its maiden visit to Osaka on April 25, carrying approximately 3, 500 passengers.

The ship’s first visit was commemorated with the traditional plaque exchange with the ship’s captain onboard. The ship’s departure was accompanied by jazz music performance with “Myaku-Myaku,” the official mascot of the 2025 World Expo held in Port of Osaka.

 

