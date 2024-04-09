Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Oceanic Launches Subsidiary Brand, Oceanic Leisure

Oceanic Catering has launched a new brand

Oceanic announced the launch of a new subsidiary brand, Oceanic Leisure.

Oceanic Leisure was created to cater to the individual hospitality needs of the cruise and ferry sector, as well as yachts and small luxury ships, the company said in a statement.

The new brand will specialize in designing tailored operations for each client, providing a personalized experience for guests.

Stefan Kern, director of Oceanic Leisure, said: “I am thrilled to be launching Oceanic Leisure. Through the brand’s distinct identity, as well as value proposition, we look forward to strengthening our collaboration with existing clients and tapping into new markets.

“Oceanic Leisure is a testament of our commitment to service excellence, while our 360° turnkey service solution allows us to apply a unique approach to each project by using our expertise and comprehensive range of services.”

