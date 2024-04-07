Oceania Names Giada De Laurentiis as Brand and Culinary Ambassador

Chef and author Giada De Laurentiis is Oceania Cruises’ new brand and culinary ambassador, according to a press release.

De Laurentiis will also co-chair the company’s new Culinary Advisory Board alongside chef Jacques Pépin, a founding member of Oceania Cruises’ culinary team.

“Food has forever been a universal language, transcending boundaries and bringing people, literally, to the table,” said Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises. “With a legacy deeply rooted in family and a passion for gastronomy, it seems only fitting that Oceania Cruises furthers its relationship with Giada. I am thrilled that she and our culinary patriarch, Jacques, will helm our Culinary Advisory Board to further evolve and innovate, redefining the boundaries of the onboard dining experience.”

De Laurentiis and Pépin will collaborate with Oceania’s two Executive Culinary Directors, Chef Alexis Quaretti and Chef Eric Barale, in developing the scope of the Culinary Advisory Board.

“Having set sail with Oceania Cruises as Godmother of Vista, I immediately connected with the line’s extraordinary commitment to food and the entire dining experience,” said De Laurentiis. “The people were so warm and welcoming; the entire onboard experience was incredibly inviting, and everyone truly starts to feel like family. Oceania Cruises’ mission aligns perfectly with my own. Travel and food are the ultimate ways of bringing people together – to savor unique flavors, experience different destinations and create shared memories. I couldn’t be more excited to expand my relationship with Oceania Cruises.”

Photo: Claudine Pépin, Chef Eric Barale, Chef Jacques Pépin, Giada De Laurentiis, Chef Alexis Quaretti, Frank A. Del Rio