Oceania Debuts New Mediterranean Sailings for 2025

Oceania Cruises announced new 2025 Mediterranean itineraries, ranging from nine to 56 days, according to a company statement.

The line’s Marina and Nautica will set sail in the Mediterranean, Aegean and Adriatic.

The 16 new voyages feature destinations including Athens, Barcelona, Istanbul, Rome and Lisbon, allowing guests to explore resort towns such as Monte Carlo, Cannes, Positano and Sorrento.

“Oceania Cruises is rightly renowned for its inventive and captivating itineraries, and our array of 2025 Mediterranean sailings is the perfect way to spotlight one of the most popular and exciting cruise regions of the world,” said Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises. “With shore excursions to inspire everyone, from active adventurous types to history buffs to foodies, our small, luxurious ships are the perfect way to discover this majestic region of the world.”

New 2025 Mediterranean Itineraries include: