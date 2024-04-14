Oceania Cruises Announces New 2025-26 Tropics and Exotics Collection

Oceania Cruises unveiled its 2025-26 Tropics and Exotics Collection which opens for sale on April 17, 2024.

The new collection features 135 itineraries ranging from seven to 180 days, including Vista’s debut Around The World Voyage. Oceania will visit five continents and a total of 329 ports, including new overnight destinations in Willemstad, Curacao; San Juan, Puerto Rico and Port Louis, Mauritius, the company announced in a press release.

“Our new Tropics and Exotics Collection is one of our most exciting yet, featuring a heady mix of iconic cities, remote islands and hidden gems to discover for the very first time,” commented Frank A Del Rio, resident of Oceania Cruises.

“With various voyages allowing guests to explore a region for weeks or months at a time, and several new overnight port stays, the collection offers a wealth of opportunities for our guests to explore further than ever before, savoring the many flavors of the world and enjoying uniquely curated experiences ashore in these exotic and tropical regions.”

Highlights of Oceania’s 2025-26 Tropics and Exotics Collection: