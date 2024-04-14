Oceania Cruises Announces New 2025-26 Tropics and Exotics Collection

Oceania Cruises unveiled its 2025-26 Tropics and Exotics Collection which opens for sale on April 17, 2024.
The new collection features 135 itineraries ranging from seven to 180 days, including Vista’s debut Around The World Voyage. Oceania will visit five continents and a total of 329 ports, including new overnight destinations in Willemstad, Curacao; San Juan, Puerto Rico and Port Louis, Mauritius, the company announced in a press release.
“Our new Tropics and Exotics Collection is one of our most exciting yet, featuring a heady mix of iconic cities, remote islands and hidden gems to discover for the very first time,” commented Frank A Del Rio, resident of Oceania Cruises.
“With various voyages allowing guests to explore a region for weeks or months at a time, and several new overnight port stays, the collection offers a wealth of opportunities for our guests to explore further than ever before, savoring the many flavors of the world and enjoying uniquely curated experiences ashore in these exotic and tropical regions.”
Highlights of Oceania’s 2025-26 Tropics and Exotics Collection:
- Asia Odysseys: The Regatta will explore Japan and Southeast Asia while the Riviera offers five additional voyages in these regions. Sirena’s lineup of 10- to 24-day sailings explores Southeast Asia and Japan with select voyages featuring India and China.
- Oceania Discoveries: Guests aboard the Riviera will explore Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific on 14- to 22-day sailings.
- Africa Adventures: The Nautica will delve deep into Africa with a series of five voyages ranging from 11 to 30 days.
- Panama Canal and Caribbean Retreats: The Allura, launching in summer 2025, will sail across both the Eastern and Western Caribbean with a series of nine sailings, ranging from seven to 14 days.
- South America Explorations: The Marina will sail a series of six voyages ranging from 10 to 24 days exploring Patagonia, Brazil, the Amazon and beyond, before crossing to the Mediterranean in April.