Ocean Albatros Makes Maiden call to Caen-Ouistreham

The port of Caen-Ouistreham welcomed the inaugural call from Albatros Expeditions’ Ocean Albatros on Monday.

The traditional plaque exchange took place onboard with Captain Arsen Prostov, Caen Harbor Master Eric Destable, Caen-Ouistreham Cruise Manager Morgan Pravos.

To commemorate the ship’s first visit, the cruise club offered boxes of bottles of local cider and locally-made madeleines to passengers returning onboard.

The 169 passengers aboard the Albatros enjoyed a day discovering Normandy and its two UNESCO sites, the Bayeux tapestry and the medieval town, as well as Mont Saint-Michel.

The port of Caen-Ouistreham is expecting eight calls this year, including a maiden call from Windstar’s Star Pride on May 26.

Photo Credit: Eric Destable