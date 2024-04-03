Norwegian Gem Kicks Off Summer Program in Boston

The Norwegian Gem recently kicked off its summer season in the U.S. Northeast. Following a winter season in the Caribbean, the Norwegian Cruise Line is set to offer cruises departing from Boston.

The program includes different itineraries to Bermuda, New England and Canada, including one-way cruises that sail up the St. Lawrence River.

To kick off the season, the Norwegian Gem departed from Boston on March 29 for a week-long cruise to Bermuda. Besides three days at sea, the cruise features a visit to King’s Wharf – where the ship is scheduled to remain docked for three days.

Continuing its summer program, the vessel is set to offer additional seven-night cruises to Bermuda through late August.

In addition to two- to three-day visits to King’s Wharf, some of the sailings also include a visit to Bar Harbor, Maine.

Between early September and mid-October, the Norwegian Gem also offers itineraries to New England and Canada.

The series of cruises to the region start with a roundtrip sailing from Boston and continue with one-way voyages sailing between Quebec City and the Massachusetts homeport.

Ports of call during the period include Saguenay, Charlottetown, Bar Harbor, Halifax, Portland and Sydney.

Upon completing its schedule in the Northeast, the Norwegian Gem is scheduled to return to Florida for a winter season sailing from PortMiami.

Starting in late October, the vessel offers three- to 14-night cruises to the Bahamas and different parts of the Caribbean.

The Norwegian Gem is the newest vessel in Norwegian Cruise Line’s Jewel Class. Built by the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, the 2,430-guest cruise ship originally debuted in 2007.

In 2015, the vessel underwent a major refurbishment project that included the addition of a more contemporary look to public areas and cabins and a complete makeover of the Bliss Ultra Lounge.