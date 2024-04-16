Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Norwegian Cruise Line Unveils New Culinary Experiences on Aqua

Sukhothai Rendering

Norwegian Cruise Line announced new culinary and beverage experiences debuting aboard the Norwegian Aqua, setting sail in April 2025.

The Norwegian Aqua will feature three new onboard offerings including Sukhothai, NCL’s first-ever Thai specialty restaurant; Swirl Wine Bar, a new wine bar; and Planterie, the company’s first dedicated eatery offering a completely plant-based menu, according to a press release.

“Discovering new flavors and dining experiences is such a memorable part of any vacation, especially when you share it with those who matter most to you,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Expanding on our award-winning food and beverage program, we’re looking forward to bringing new concepts to life aboard Norwegian Aqua, while continuing to deliver on the variety of available offerings and value that NCL delivers.”

At Sukhothai, guests can expect authentic, traditional offerings such as Thai Cashew Chicken; Salt and Pepper Prawns; Thai Grilled Steak Salad.

Planterie, located on deck eight, will serve plant-based dishes such as the Southwest Bowl with smoked tempeh and the Mediterranean Goddess Bowl.

The Swirl Wine Bar, situated on deck six between the Whiskey Bar and Hasuki restaurant, will feature a comprehensive wine-by-the-glass menu, as well as some rare and premium vintages. 

In addition to new offerings, the Norwegian Aqua will also feature elevated and redesigned venues such as the Metropolitan cocktail bar, now featuring a grand piano and a small entertainment space.

Nama Sushi and Sashimi, which first debuted on the Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva, will now feature a fresh design with a new color palette. A number of other fan favorites will also be available on the Norwegian Aqua, including the Whiskey Bar and Surfside Café.

