Norwegian Cruise Line Promotes Richard Wager to Regional Sales Executive

Richard Wagner

Norwegian Cruise Line announced the promotion of Richard Wager to regional sales executive for the North of the UK, according to a press release.

Wager joins the team from the NCL Partner Contact Center, where he served as a Cruise Specialist, after joining the business in October 2021. Before joining NCL, he worked as cabin crew for Monarch Airlines and Virgin Atlantic.

In his new role, Wager will focus on expanding NCL’s brand awareness in the north of England and Scotland, as well as supporting travel agents and key partners in the region. He will report to Nigel Rankin, senior business development manager, retail.

 Wager said: “It’s an honor to step into this role at NCL. This year has some great things in store for the brand, including the launch of our new ship Norwegian Aqua, the third vessel in the Prima Class, and I am excited to expand awareness in the north of the UK, which is a very important area to NCL”

 Rankin added: “Trade partners are critical to our success in the UK, and we are delighted to be developing our trade sales team with Richard’s appointment. He will be an asset to the NCL sales team and in supporting frontline agents in the Northern region.”

