Norwegian Cruise Line Launches 2024 Europe Season

Norwegian Cruise Line launched its 2024 Europe season on April 19, 2024, with the arrival of the Norwegian Epic to its seasonal homeport of Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy.

This season, guests will have the opportunity to choose from 101 itineraries with 38 roundtrips and 63 open-jaw sailings, visiting 140 ports across Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles and the Atlantic Coast, the company said in a press release.

Cruises will depart from 13 homeports with three new options: New York City; Le Havre (Paris), France; and Oslo, Norway. NCL will have a total of nine ships in the region, including the Prima, Viva and Escape.

“As we return to Europe for this season, our goal remains consistently curating unmatched and captivating experiences for guests to immerse in Europe’s most iconic and sought-after destinations, while delivering value for them to maximize their journey with us,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “In fact, we have found that cruising to Europe with NCL offers up to 40 percent more value than a similar land-based vacation, making it not just a memorable experience, but a cost-effective one. There is still time for guests to book that last-minute trip to Europe with NCL and enjoy the beauty of waking up in a new destination nearly every day.”

Highlights of NCL’s European cruises include: