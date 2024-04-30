Norwegian Breakaway Cancels Visits to Tortola

According to the British Virgin Islands Port Authority, Norwegian Cruise Line is canceling five calls in Road Town, Tortola between mid-May and late June 2024.

The visits were part of a series of seven-night cruises to the Caribbean scheduled for the Norwegian Breakaway.

According to the BVI Ports Authority, the calls were canceled due to engine overhauls onboard the vessel, which will be operating at reduced speed.

The affected cruises sail from PortMiami and feature destinations in the Eastern Caribbean and the Bahamas.

In addition to Tortola, the itineraries include visits to Amber Cove, Tortola, and Norwegian Cruise Line’s private island destination of Great Stirrup Cay.

The canceled visits were scheduled to take place on May 16, May 23, May 30, June 20, and June 27, 2024.

In a statement sent to booked guests and travel partners, Norwegian Cruise Line confirmed the cancellation.

“As part of our commitment to deliver exceptional vacation experiences at every step of the cruise journey, listening to our guests is instrumental,” the company said.

“Given recent feedback, and to accommodate certain circumstances including but not limited to fuel optimization as part of our commitment to the environment and sustainability efforts, as well as global maritime regulations, we have adjusted the original itinerary,” Norwegian Cruise Line continued.

“While we will no longer be calling Tortola, British Virgin Islands, we are pleased to share that we have extended our visit to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas, affording you additional time to explore all our private island has to offer,” the company added.

As a gesture of appreciation and acknowledgement of the inconvenience caused, affected guests will receive a $100 non-refundable onboard credit per stateroom, the statement added.

Currently sailing from PortMiami, the Norwegian Breakaway is offering four- to ten-night cruises to the Bahamas and the Caribbean.

In late August, the 2013-built vessel repositions to New York City for a series of itineraries to Bermuda and Canada & New England.