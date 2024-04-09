Neuron Launches Network APIs for the Maritime Industry

Neuron announced that it’s making its network APIs available to maritime solution providers and app developers to enable application-driven quality of experience (QoE) on demand.

Neuron’s network APIs can reimagine connectivity and QoE for critical onboard services such as medical, disaster response, remote monitoring and management, the company said in a statement.

With Neuron’s network APIs, maritime solution providers and app developers can connect their apps Neuron Grid to request QoE on demand. When an app triggers a request, Neuron will use AI and machine learning to facilitate network changes and deliver the capacity the app needs, in real-time.

“Telecom network APIs are incredibly powerful, but they’ve always been focused on cellular, limiting their value for maritime companies that rely on LTE, satellite and Wi-Fi,” said Benny Retnamony, founder and CEO of Neuron. “Because Neuron enables multi-provider access with AI-powered network management, we are uniquely positioned to facilitate application-driven QoE on demand for the maritime industry. We look forward to collaborating with a range of maritime solution providers to unlock the next generation of apps and services at sea.”

In addition, Neuron has also announced a collaboration with VIKAND and FrontM to explore a variety of ways to transform onboard medical services across the maritime industry. With Neuron’s network APIs, VIKAND can ensure continuity of care even in emergencies, enabling doctors to use advanced digital imaging equipment right from the ship.