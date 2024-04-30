Neonyx Cruises Reveals More Product Details

Seajets is entering the cruise business with a new cruise line: Neonyx Cruises.

With a website now online, the startup brand is set to operate the former Costa Magica in the Aegean Sea.

Named Goddess of the Night, the 2,720-guest ship is set to offer an adults-only product that focuses on entertainment.

“We specialize in providing the ultimate party experience amidst the stunning Greek islands, offering a voyage filled with celebration, amusement, and the breathtaking beauty of Greece’s iconic islands and Turkey’s coastal gems,” the company said on its website.

With its first sailing scheduled for July 8, 2024, Neonyx Cruises will offer short cruises departing from Piraeus, Greece.

The three- and four-night cruises sail on Fridays and Mondays and feature visits to Mykonos, Cesme and Santorini.

According to the company’s website, prices for the inaugural four-night sailing start at 2,500 euros per passenger.

Neonyx promises a soft all-inclusive product, with a basic fare that includes a Wi-Fi package and a 100-euro onboard credit voucher, in addition to in-room water and tea.

The product also includes top-tier entertainment on every sailing, the company said, with a lineup of world-class DJs and interactive shows featuring all-star music producers and sets ranging from EDM to Melodic Techno.

Neonyx is putting an emphasis on personal relations as well, promising a “captivating atmosphere onboard” and shore excursions designed for enjoyment and social interaction.

With an extensive background in airline management, Georgios Athanasiou is set to serve as Neonyx Cruises’ Global Sales Director.

In a social media post, Athanasiou said that the Seajets’ project for a new cruise line is “bold and visionary.”

“Alongside a dynamic team of passionate innovators, we’ve been working tirelessly to bring Neonyx Cruises from a vision into reality,” he added.

Images on the company’s website show the former Costa Magica as Neonyx’s first vessel. Currently in a shipyard in Turkey, the 2004-built cruise ship was acquired by Seajets in early 2023.

As part of its new role as Goddess of the Night, the vessel will showcase a new livery that includes a black hull adorned with mythology and music themes.

A major ferry operator in Greece, Seajets acquired several cruise ships during the COVID-19 pandemic. While most of the ships were later sold off, the company still owns four vessels.

With the exception of the former Costa Magica, the ships are presently laid-up in different ports across Greece.