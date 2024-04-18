Neil Palomba Named EVP, Operations, MSC Cruises USA

Neil Palomba has been named executive vice president of operations for MSC Cruises USA, while Josef Jungwirth has been named vice president of food and beverage operations, reporting to Palomba.

“As a testament to our continued growth in the U.S. and focus on providing an exceptional onboard experience, we are pleased to welcome Neil Palomba and Josef Jungwirth to our U.S. Operations Team,” the company said.

Palomba will lead the operations function for the line’s U.S.-based ships and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

He held several positions from 1996 to 2013 with MSC Cruises, including Chief Operating Officer in Fort Lauderdale for MSC Cruises USA from 2006-2010, and then relocating to Geneva, Switzerland where he led multiple corporate functions. Most recently, Palomba served as President for Costa Crociere in Genova, Italy and Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer for Carnival Cruise Line in Miami, FL.

Jungwirth will take on the role of vice president, food & beverage operations, MSC Cruises USA, reporting to Palomba. He brings more than 25 years of food & beverage operations experience to the role. Previously, Jungwirth spent 11 years as the Corporate Executive Chef at Sandals Resort International and 14 years at Royal Caribbean International where he oversaw the development of the company’s annual business objectives for culinary operations.