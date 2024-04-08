NCLH Reveals New Pier Development at Great Stirrup Cay

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has announced a new pier development at the company’s private island in the Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay, is slated to break ground in summer 2024 and be completed by late 2025 with an investment of approximately $150 million.

The new pier will be constructed to simultaneously accommodate two large vessels of the company’s current and future ship classes, according to an announcement

“The pier development will enhance the guest experience on Great Stirrup Cay, and along with Harvest Caye, the Company’s private island in Belize, continue to provide guests with world-class destinations in the Eastern and Western Caribbean,” NCLH said in a statement.