National Geographic Sea Bird Embarks on Inaugural Pacific Northwest Expedition

The National Geographic Sea Bird embarked on the inaugural Columbia and Snake Rivers: Food, Wine, and History expedition, in collaboration with Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic and Food & Wine, according to a press release.

On the first in a new series of gastronomic cruises, guests will be guided by experts and naturalists into a world that combines history with flavors. Onboard, guests will enjoy regionally-inspired menus with ingredients and wine sourced almost entirely from within 250 miles of the destination; a wine list featuring more than 40 regional varietals curated by Esteves in collaboration with Food & Wine’s Executive Wine Editor Ray Isle; nightly onboard wine tastings; exclusive access including a private museum event and vineyard tours; and more.

Expert-led discussions will also offer insights into the natural and cultural heritage of the Pacific Northwest, offering a deeper understanding of the ecosystems, traditions and personalities that shape the region.

“Our reimagined Columbia and Snake Rivers: Food, Wine, and History expedition represents a unique fusion of adventure, education and culinary exploration. Our guests will deep-dive local food history and learn more about why the geological complexities of this region make it so culinarily rich and diverse,” said Ana Esteves, vice president of hotel operations at Lindblad Expeditions. “Our collaboration with Food & Wine has presented us with an exciting opportunity to further deepen our commitment to the local farmers, fishermen and foragers we work with along the way. We are proud of the new experience we have created together to offer guests an unforgettable journey, remarkable conversations around the dinner table and a unique connection to this rare yet extraordinary food region!”

“I’m thrilled that we’re finally launching to the world this unique collaboration between Food & Wine and Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic, and—even more than that—I’m happy that I’ll get the chance to experience it firsthand, alongside a ship full of eager, and hopefully hungry, travelers on the inaugural voyage,” said Isle. “The Pacific Northwest is one of the great wine regions in the world, one that I’ve been to and written about many times, and today we’re embarking on a new type of expedition: traveling the world in a glass.”

The inaugural season of the new Columbia and Snake Rivers: Food, Wine, and History itinerary will run through April 28, 2024, when the two ships are set to reposition to Alaska.