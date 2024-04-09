MXP Launches Cruise AI Solutions to Enhance Guest Experience

MarineXchange is launching new cruise-specific artificial-intelligence (AI) solutions, as the company said it has dedicated substantial resources over the last three years.

Unlike generic off-the-shelf solutions, the MXP Enterprise Platform provides high-quality, cruise-specific data to achieve the most suitable AI results, the company said in a statement.

Aneta Ivanovska, Ph.D., Director of Artificial Intelligence at MarineXchange, emphasized the significance of the specialized approach: “Leveraging several years of AI development in collaboration with researchers from the prominent research institute Know Center, we’re bridging the gap between the vast amounts of sector-specific data and the manifold demands of the cruise industry.

“The MXP Enterprise Platform enables customer tailored solutions like enhanced supply chain forecasting, meaningful guest sales recommendations and a smart self-service chatbot, setting a new standard for personalized guest experiences and operational efficiency,” added Ivanovska

“Using AI-powered sales recommendations and AI self-service features in the MXP365 guest mobile app opens an entire new level of guest service, revenue opportunities and efficiency gains for our client,” said Johannes Lindthaler, Managing Director of MarineXchange.

The fully integrated MXP enterprise platform is the most widely used software in the cruise industry, and the company said it is the leader in cruise-specific AI solutions and mobile applications.

MXP said its platform offers a complete suite of cruise-specific solutions and enables cruise lines to streamline their operations, enhance the guest experience, and maximize revenues. The company works with 54 cruise lines and has over 385 installations.