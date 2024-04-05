Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

MSC Cruises Introduces ‘World’s Greatest Bars’ Program

Euribia in Cadiz

MSC Cruises is elevating its food and beverage offering with the new “World’s Greatest Bars” program on select ships, according to a press release.

This new concept brings some of the most acclaimed bars to MSC Cruises ships, each for six months, to serve up something extra special to guests.

The program includes bars Paradiso and Sips from Barcelona, Spain, allowing guests the opportunity to enjoy their popular cocktails onboard.

Jacques Van Staden, vice president of food and beverage at MSC Cruises, said: “We’re delighted to bring the ‘World’s Greatest Bars’ concept on board our ships to create world-class and innovative experiences for our guests. The new program brings our food and beverage offering to new heights, providing unforgettable experiences not seen before at sea. We’re thrilled to have on board such exciting bars, SIPS and Paradiso, two bars ranked as some of the best in the world. These two bars are incredibly hard to get into right now, so we’re so excited that our guests can get a taste of the action.”

Having started on April 1, the new concept is available for a six-month activation with the Paradiso pop-up onboard the MSC World Europa and Sips onboard the MSC Euribia.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

ABInBev
EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

54 Ships | 122,002 Berths | $36 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.