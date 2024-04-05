MSC Cruises Introduces ‘World’s Greatest Bars’ Program

MSC Cruises is elevating its food and beverage offering with the new “World’s Greatest Bars” program on select ships, according to a press release.

This new concept brings some of the most acclaimed bars to MSC Cruises ships, each for six months, to serve up something extra special to guests.

The program includes bars Paradiso and Sips from Barcelona, Spain, allowing guests the opportunity to enjoy their popular cocktails onboard.

Jacques Van Staden, vice president of food and beverage at MSC Cruises, said: “We’re delighted to bring the ‘World’s Greatest Bars’ concept on board our ships to create world-class and innovative experiences for our guests. The new program brings our food and beverage offering to new heights, providing unforgettable experiences not seen before at sea. We’re thrilled to have on board such exciting bars, SIPS and Paradiso, two bars ranked as some of the best in the world. These two bars are incredibly hard to get into right now, so we’re so excited that our guests can get a taste of the action.”

Having started on April 1, the new concept is available for a six-month activation with the Paradiso pop-up onboard the MSC World Europa and Sips onboard the MSC Euribia.