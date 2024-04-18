MSC Cruises Introduces Summer 2024 ‘Stay & Cruise’ Program

MSC Cruises announced its new summer 2024 “Stay & Cruise” program, offering guests the chance to extend their seven-night sailing into a nine or 10-night voyage, according to a statement.

The add-on packages are available for sailings on 11 MSC ships at five destinations; Athens, Venice, Rome, Miami and New York.

Travelers can add two nights’ accommodation with breakfast before or after their seven-night voyage at a 4-star hotel in Athens, Venice and Rome or a 3-star hotel in Miami, plus the option for two or three nights at a 4-star hotel in New York.

All “Stay & Cruise” packages offer a half-day excursion to explore the city’s attractions.

Ground transfers from airports to hotels are included for guests staying before the cruise and from the hotel to the ship. Additionally, for guests staying after the cruise, transfers from the ship to the hotel and from the hotel to the airport are also included.

The offer applies to the MSC Divina, MSC Fantasia, MSC Musica, MSC Seaside and MSC Seaview from Civitavecchia for an extended stay in Rome before or after a cruise.

The add-on package to explore Venice is available pre- or post-cruise onboard the MSC Armonia, MSC Lirica and MSC Sinfonia from Marghera-Venice. Additionally, guests sailing on the MSC Opera, departing from the port of Piraeus, can extend their vacation in Athens.

The program is available for Caribbean itineraries on the MSC Seascape departing from Miami with an additional two-day stay in the city.

Guests sailing onboard the MSC Meraviglia can also extend their trip pre-cruise in New York before the ship sets sail.

An add-on package for Istanbul will also be available soon for MSC Cruises’ winter 2024-25 ‘Stay & Cruise’ program.