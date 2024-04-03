MSC Cruises Introduces 7 Districts on World America

MSC Cruises announced seven distinct districts onboard its upcoming ship, the MSC World America, designed to provide tailored experiences, set to launch in 2025.

From a dedicated family area or tranquil zen area to a busy promenade with entertainment, shops and bars, guests can choose among a variety of options to relax.

Combining bars, restaurants, entertainment and leisure facilities, each district will be tailored to the needs and moods and desires of guests throughout their time onboard.

MSC World America’s seven districts include:

MSC Yacht Club: MSC Cruises’ ship-within-a-ship experience opens up to guests staying in this secluded retreat with keycard-only access. This relaxed and elegant atmosphere offers personalized service with 24/7 butler service, priority embarkation and disembarkation, exclusive lounge and dining areas and more.

Family Aventura: Located at the top of the ship, Family Aventura features The Harbour, a new outdoor park for families. The park will feature a new attraction never before seen at sea that will soon be revealed, along with a family dwelling area and a playground modeled after the lighthouse at Ocean Cay island.

Aqua Deck: Home to the ship’s two main pools, the Aqua Deck offers experiences such as wellness offerings in the morning and parties at night.

Zen Area: The adults-only Zen Area, located at the stern of the ship, offers the ideal space for sunbathing, waterside lounging and taking in breathtaking ocean views.

Galleria: In the central heart of the ship is the Galleria, offering dining options, exclusive shopping, games, live music at the Dolce Vita Bar and more.

The Terraces: Featuring nine restaurants and bars, four retail shops and a comedy club, The Terraces offer a diverse range of entertainment from DJ sets to comedy.

Promenade: The half-covered outdoor promenade on deck 8, the area has plenty to offer. From morning coffee at the Emporium coffee bar to drinks and dinners with spectacular water views, the Promenade has something for every guest.