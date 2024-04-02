Mitsui Ocean Cruises Unveils New Brand Identity

Mitsui Ocean Cruises unveiled its new brand identity, which honors Mitsui’s maritime heritage, according to a press release.

The new logo features a hidden “Mitsui” (three bars) motif inspired by ocean waves and the joy of exploration. In addition to the new logo, the company’s new visual identity also features a more traditional typeface design that honors Mitsui’s long maritime history and the style of names used for ships of the past.

Tsunemichi Mukai, president of Mitsui Ocean Cruises, said: “Our brand identity, like our cruises, has been crafted with meticulous attention to detail, and reflects the renowned Japanese commitment to excellence and precision, and is destined to become iconic in the travel industry. Guests on Mitsui Ocean Cruises will experience the essence of Japan, the diversity of its deep culture, the praise of delicious cuisine and the beauty of its natural landscapes, people and destinations. All of this is presented with unparalleled “omotenashi” – service from the heart – for which Japan is famous.”

Anthony Kaufman, head of commercial strategies, added: “Mitsui Ocean Cruises is a unique brand steeped in the history, culture and traditions of Japan. This will drive the entire guest experience and because of this, the brand thinks differently. Sharing the roots of its new brand identity in the press release is just one example of how the beauty and subtlety of the Japanese culture will shine through.”

the company operates the luxury cruise ship Nippon Maru and will begin operating its second luxury cruise ship, Mitsui Ocean Fuji (ex-Seabourn Odyssey), in December 2024. Mitsui Ocean Cruises has also announced its intention to further expand its fleet with the purchase of newbuild cruise ships.