Meyer Turku Introduces Carbon Neutral Electricity and Heating

Meyer Turku has taken a significant step towards sustainability by switching to carbon neutral electricity and heating, according to a press release.

Meyer Turku has used only certified carbon neutral electricity since 2018 and has made all district heating carbon neutral starting from 2023. This move makes Meyer Turku a global pioneer among shipyards of its size.

“This decision showcases our deep-rooted values and our forward-thinking approach and commitment to embracing cleaner energy solutions. We are committed to ongoing monitoring and reporting of sustainability metrics,” said Tapani Pulli, deputy CEO of Meyer Turku.

Meyer Turku’s partner, Turku Energia, has supplied up-to-date electricity and heating solutions to the shipyard.

“The electricity and heat we supply to Meyer Turku is certified by the Guarantee of Origin and is then produced completely carbon neutrally,” said Timo Honkanen, CEO of Turku Energia.

Meyer Turku’s sustainability strategy includes engineering a fully buildable carbon neutral cruise ship concept by 2025, reaching carbon neutrality for the shipyard’s own operations in 2030, showing good regional industrial responsibility, and driving its supply chain to be at least as responsible as the company itself.

The shipyard cooperates with a wide variety of partners in its quest for a sustainable shipyard, focusing on themes such as circular economy, building a biodiversity program, and envisioning energy future.

Meyer Turku has a legacy of excellence spanning decades and has continually pushed the boundaries of technological advancement and industry best practices. The company certified its quality, safety, and environmental systems in 2008, being the first shipyard company in the world to do so.

Recently, Meyer Turku delivered the Icon of the Seas, which has an energy efficiency 24 percent higher than other ships of its scale, along with numerous other sustainability innovations. The Mein Schiff 7, now in the outfitting phase, will be the shipyard’s first methanol-ready vessel.