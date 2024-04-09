Meyer Group Shows Off Innovative New Cruise Ship Designs

The Meyer Group revealed what it said are visionary ideas and innovative maritime products this week.

For the first time, initiatives towards a climate-neutral cruise ship concept under development in the NEcOLEAP research project at Meyer Turku was presented, according to a press release.

Additionally, ALFRED Maritime, the digital venture of Meyer Group, introduced the AI-based Meyer Energy Management System.

The Meyer Energy Management System has been developed by ALFRED’s IIoT and data experts together with the Energy Energy Efficiency Team and is set to increase the operational efficiency on ships, the companies said in a statement.

The Meyer Energy Management System supports ship operators and crews to understand and analyze the ship’s performance. The platform gives the crew actionable insights to optimize energy efficiency and reduce fuel consumption. Combined with accurate performance predictions and forecasts from multiple onboard systems it helps the crew to reduce the ship’s emissions.

Climate-neutral cruise ship to be developed until 2025

The climate-neutral Avatar (pictured above) cruise ship concept is a representation of the research within the NeCOLEAP project as Meyer Turku has the goal to develop a climate-neutral cruise ship by the of 2025 and launch it by 2030.

“The Business Finland funded research and development project NEcOLEAP and Meyer’s work towards a climate-neutral ship concept will be presented at the stand. We will also reveal an exciting new concept for making cruising more sustainable in the future,” said Tim Meyer, CEO of Meyer Turku.

The AVATAR concept includes novel galley concepts with automated logistics, alternative materials, a sustainable stateroom design and more energy efficiency optimizations.

Floating Solutions

The company also showed off its Meyer Floating Solutions for floating piers, while a ship model of Icon of the Seas is also on display in Miami.

“Meyer is the only shipyard that is able to offer the complete range from river cruise ships to large ocean-going ships like Icon of the Seas. With our tradition of innovation and new products like floating piers and terminals by Meyer Floating Solutions, we can create additional value for ship owners and port operators,” noted Thomas Weigend, Executive Vice President Sales, Meyer Group.

Another new concept is Origin, which fulfils future living needs and global trends with weather-independent features that work all year round. In addition, the new model emphasizes rethinking the accommodation areas for an efficient passenger flow. One main feature is the innovative and asymmetric shape of the superstructure with an advanced transportation system and decentralized public areas will create new passenger experiences.