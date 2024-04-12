Meyer Group Launches First AI Energy Management System for Cruise Ships

Meyer Group’s digital start-up ALFRED Maritime announced the first AI-powered energy management system designed for cruise ships.

The new platform was developed by ALFRED’s IIoT and data experts in collaboration with the Meyer Energy Efficiency Team and is set to increase the operational efficiency on ships, the company said in a statement.

The Meyer Energy Management System gives ship operators and crew actionable insights to optimize energy efficiency and reduce fuel consumption and ship emissions.

“We have combined our knowledge of maritime operations and ship design with advanced AI, data modeling, machine learning and simulation models to make ships more efficient and therefore greener,” said Dr. Paul Meyer, Managing Director of ALFRED Maritime and Chief Information Officer of Meyer Group.