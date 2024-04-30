Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Mein Schiff 1 Crew Rescues Two People at Sea

Mein Schiff 1

On Thursday, April 25, 2024, the crew onboard the Mein Schiff 1 rescued two people in distress on a small boat between Malaga and Alicante.

According to a press release, the Mein Schiff 1 team immediately alerted the Spanish Coast Guard, slowed down and launched a dinghy to perform the rescue operation.

Both individuals were successfully rescued. No additional details are currently available.

The Mein Schiff 1 is currently sailing the first of two Mediterranean cruises this spring, departing from Palma de Mallorca. Ports of call include Cadiz; Lisbon; Gibraltar; Malaga; Alicante and Valencia.

