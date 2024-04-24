MarineXchange Wins TUI Green IT Award for Sustainability

MarineXchange announced that it has been awarded the 2024 TUI Green IT Award in the category “Planet” which celebrates outstanding initiatives that drive sustainability within the IT industry.

According to a press release, the MXP Enterprise Platform has been instrumental in transforming how cruise lines manage their operations, significantly reducing paper use, minimizing food waste, and optimizing fuel consumption.

At the ceremony held at the TUI Campus in Hannover, MarineXchange was presented with the TUI Green IT Award, alongside other innovators and industry leaders.

“Our team at MarineXchange is thrilled to receive this award, which is a testament to our dedication to sustainability and innovation,” said Hannes Lindthaler, CEO of MarineXchange. “We are committed to continuing our efforts to help the cruise industry operate more sustainably and look forward to furthering our impact in the years to come.”

The fully integrated MXP Enterprise Platform is the most widely used software in the cruise industry, according to the company, leading the way in cruise-specific AI solutions and mobile applications.