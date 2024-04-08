Margaritaville at Sea Launches New Travel Agent Incentive

Margaritaville at Sea has launched a special travel agent offer for the upcoming ship, the Islander, set to launch this summer sailing from Tampa.

The limited-time offer invites registered travel agents to book a personal cruise starting at $40 per person/night. On the Islander, agents can book a Breezy Balcony stateroom or an upper deck oceanview stateroom on the Paradise. Taxes, fees, port expenses and gratuities are not included.

Per Frank Belzer, Margaritaville at Sea’s corporate senior vice president of trade and partner relations said: “We wholeheartedly believe in the Travel Advisors ability to influence the consumers’ decision, and nothing is more powerful in that interchange than for the consumer to know that their advisor has either taken or will be taking a cruise of their own on one of our ships.

“This offer is designed to make that conversation more accessible to a wider audience. This in no way replaces our plans to organize ship inspections, FAM Cruises, or our very popular Parlay on Paradise learning series, it is simply another avenue that we invite travel advisors to take advantage of.”