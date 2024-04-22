Marella Cruises Cancels Middle East and Asia Itineraries

Marella Cruises informed its guests that the entire season of Middle East and Asia itineraries are now cancelled due to the conflict in the Red Sea.

“For the safety of our customers and crew, we can confirm that due to the ongoing conflict in the Red Sea area, we have made the difficult decision to cancel our Asia and Middle East program between November 1, 2024 – April 30, 2025,” the company said in a statement.

“We appreciate how disappointing this news will be and therefore all impacted customers will be contacted by their booking agent to discuss the options available to them. Options include being able to rebook with a £200 per person reduction or receive a full refund.”

The British cruise line is currently rerouting the Marella Discovery 2, which has been based in Singapore during the winter season. The ship is currently sailing around Africa instead of via the Red Sea. This resulted in canceling Discovery’s repositioning cruise from Asia to Europe, as well as the winter 2024-25 program in Asia.

Marella Cruises is yet to announce where the ship will be based during the winter 2024-25 season.