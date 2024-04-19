Lindblad and the National Geographic Society Announce Fellowship

Lindblad Expeditions and the National Geographic Society announced the 2024 Grosvenor Teacher Fellowship cohort, featuring 35 educators, according to a press release.

The 2024 Fellows will explore destinations such as Antarctica, the Galápagos, Patagonia, Alaska, the Arctic and beyond.

“Welcoming our 16th cohort of Grosvenor Teacher Fellows is a profound honor for us. This extraordinary expedition experience will provide these exceptional educators with invaluable insights into the intricacies of the world’s most diverse ecosystems,” said Amy Berquist, vice president of conservation, education and sustainability, Lindblad Expeditions. “Through their respective explorations, we hope they gain an even more enriched understanding of the world around them to ignite a passion for environmental stewardship in countless students for years to come, shaping the future of our planet.”

The cohort features both formal and informal educators, including the program’s first-ever teacher of the Deaf. The group also represents a range of grade levels and subject areas, from STEM programs to environmental science, geography, music, world religion and more.

“We are proud to honor this year’s Grosvenor Teacher Fellows as they prepare to embark on their global expeditions,” said the National Geographic Society’s Chief Education Officer Deborah Grayson. “These hardworking and passionate educators will have the opportunity to bring enriching, real-world experiences back to their classrooms as engaging resources and tools for their students — the next generation of planetary stewards.”

The 2024 Grosvenor Teacher Fellows are (in alphabetical order):