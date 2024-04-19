Lindblad and the National Geographic Society Announce Fellowship

Lindblad Expeditions and the National Geographic Society announced the 2024 Grosvenor Teacher Fellowship cohort, featuring 35 educators, according to a press release.
The 2024 Fellows will explore destinations such as Antarctica, the Galápagos, Patagonia, Alaska, the Arctic and beyond.
“Welcoming our 16th cohort of Grosvenor Teacher Fellows is a profound honor for us. This extraordinary expedition experience will provide these exceptional educators with invaluable insights into the intricacies of the world’s most diverse ecosystems,” said Amy Berquist, vice president of conservation, education and sustainability, Lindblad Expeditions. “Through their respective explorations, we hope they gain an even more enriched understanding of the world around them to ignite a passion for environmental stewardship in countless students for years to come, shaping the future of our planet.”
The cohort features both formal and informal educators, including the program’s first-ever teacher of the Deaf. The group also represents a range of grade levels and subject areas, from STEM programs to environmental science, geography, music, world religion and more.
“We are proud to honor this year’s Grosvenor Teacher Fellows as they prepare to embark on their global expeditions,” said the National Geographic Society’s Chief Education Officer Deborah Grayson. “These hardworking and passionate educators will have the opportunity to bring enriching, real-world experiences back to their classrooms as engaging resources and tools for their students — the next generation of planetary stewards.”
The 2024 Grosvenor Teacher Fellows are (in alphabetical order):
- Amy Sampson, Monett R-1 School District, Monett, Missouri
- Aziz Zahraoui, Portsmouth Public Schools, Portsmouth, Virginia
- Bree Oatman, Lower Brule High School, Lower Brule, South Dakota
- Brian Black, Crawford High School, San Diego Unified School District, San Diego, California
- Debra Freitag, Monticello Middle School, Monticello, Wisconsin
- Dominique Evans-Bye, Glendale Unified School District, La Crescenta, California
- Drew Holtmann, Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart, Omaha, Nebraska
- Erin Smith, Berkeley High School, Berkeley, California
- Genée Ciurus Major, Springman Middle School, Glenview, Illinois
- Heidi Givens, Livermore Elementary School, Livermore, Kentucky
- Jacqueline Omania, Oxford Elementary, Berkeley Unified School District, Berkeley, California
- Jennifer Jacklin-Stratton, Partnership for Appalachian Girls’ Education, Marshall, North Carolina
- Jennifer Hartigan, Lincoln Middle School, Alameda Unified School District, Alameda, California
- Jessica Culver, Ozark School District, Ozark, Arkansas
- Joanna Thompson-Anselm, Milliken Mills High School, Markham, Ontario, Canada
- Jodi Resch Brownell, School District of Crandon, Crandon, Wisconsin
- John Worrell, Royal Oak School District, Royal Oak, Michigan
- Kaitlin Biagiotti, Garden City School District, Garden City, New York
- Kimberly Broman, Cloquet School District, Cloquet, Minnesota
- Kirsten Salonga, Justice High School, Fairfax County Public School District, Falls Church, Virginia
- Lisa Werner, St. Bruno Parish School, Dousman, Wisconsin
- Maile Chow, Kamehameha Schools, Kapālama Campus, Honolulu, Hawaii
- Mary Patton, Waltham High School, Waltham, Massachusetts
- Nathalie Roy, Glasgow Middle School, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Rebecca Maynard, Framingham High School, Framingham, Massachusetts
- Sabina Sully, Baltimore City Public Schools, Baltimore, Maryland
- Sabrina Shaw, Monroe School District, Sky Valley Education Center, Monroe, Washington
- Samantha Ur, Four Winds Public School, Morinville, Alberta, Canada
- Soleil Sabalja, East Side Community High School, New York, New York
- Susan Harter, Waterside Children’s Studio School, Rockaway Park, New York
- Taylor Ohlstrom, Lakeside High School, Atlanta, Georgia
- Tiffany Pace, Cross Lanes Elementary, Charleston, West Virginia
- Tyler Dixon, West Ridge School, Calgary, Alberta, Canada
- Vickie Morgado, St. Philip Catholic Elementary School, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada
- Zachary Sawhill, Oak Harbor High School, Oak Harbor, Washington