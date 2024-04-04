Leonardo and Fincantieri to Provide Baggage Handling For New MSC Terminal

In collaboration with Fincantieri Infrastructure, Leonardo was chosen to provide an advanced baggage management and sorting system for the new MSC cruise terminal in Miami, according to a press release.

This will mark the first time that the Leonardo technology is applied in the cruise sector, following the success achieved in the airport sector and the recent introduction of the baggage handling system in the United States at Denver Airport, the companies said in a statement.

The new system will be able to simultaneously manage the baggage of three cruise ships and up to 36,000 travelers per day. The solution includes a screening area with 14 lines and a sorting system based on Leonardo’s Multi-sorting Baggage Handling System (MBHS), integrated with IT solutions and software for managing baggage flows.

Gianluca Suprani, senior vice president of port development and shoreside activities of MSC Cruises, said: “We are delighted to work with Leonardo and Fincantieri Infrastructure to introduce this cutting-edge technology and to be the first cruise company to adopt, together with PortMiami, the first airport-level automatic baggage handling system. We work to ensure our guests have the best possible experience, as well as being fully integrated into baggage management, capable of ensuring high levels of satisfaction.

Massimiliano Veltroni, managing director of Leonardo’s Automation Business Unit, said: “The partnership with MSC aims to create a model for future initiatives and to redefine the standards in baggage management in the cruise sector, to become a point of reference in terms of efficiency, reliability and passenger satisfaction. The project also lays the foundations for the development of baggage handling facilities at future MSC cruise terminals”.

Salvatore Esposito, CEO of Fincantieri Infrastructure, added: “Fincantieri Infrastructure is proud to collaborate with MSC in the construction of the new MSC Cruises Terminal, a large-scale strategic work, an iconic project in the port of Miami, and to collaborate with Leonardo for the dissemination and promotion of the best Italian technology. This is an example that shows how cooperation between large Italian companies allows “made in Italy” to be exported to the world”, commented