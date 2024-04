Ponant’s Le Jacques Cartier made its maiden call to Kobe Port on Saturday, March 30, according to a press release.

To commemorate the ship’s inaugural visit, a welcome ceremony was held onboard followed by a fireworks show at night in Kobe port.

Le Jacques Cartier departed Kobe Port in the evening following her turnaround, heading for Inushima island in the Seto Inland Sea.

In addition to Le Jacques Cartier, Oceania’s Riviera, and Azamara’s Journey, called at the Port of Kobe this past weekend.